Mayor Eric Adams' brother Bernard Adams stepping down as senior adviser for mayoral security

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams' youngest brother, Bernard Adams, is stepping down as senior adviser for mayoral security.

The reason why is not clear at this time.

Last year, the mayor sparked controversy after submitting a proposal to the city's Conflicts of Interest board to hire his brother for the role, which came with a $210,000 salary.

The mayor backed down from the plan, and his brother, who is a former NYPD sergeant, was brought on as a volunteer instead, making $1 a year.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 24, 2023 / 9:34 PM

