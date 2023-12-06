Watch CBS News
Local News

Mayor Eric Adams' approval rating sinks to record low, according to new Quinnipiac University poll

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams' approval rating has sunk to a record low.

A new Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday finds 28% of New Yorkers approve of the job Adams is doing, 58% disapprove and 14% have no opinion.

This is the lowest rating for a New York City mayor since the university began polling registered voters in the city in 1996. The previous low was a 31% approval rating for Mayor Mike Bloomberg in July 2003.

Participants were asked about how they they thought the mayor is handling crime in the city, the asylum seeker crisis and homelessness, among other issues.

For more details on the poll and its results, click here.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 6, 2023 / 10:31 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.