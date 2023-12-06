Mayor Eric Adams' approval rating sinks to record low, according to new Quinnipiac University poll

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams' approval rating has sunk to a record low.

A new Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday finds 28% of New Yorkers approve of the job Adams is doing, 58% disapprove and 14% have no opinion.

This is the lowest rating for a New York City mayor since the university began polling registered voters in the city in 1996. The previous low was a 31% approval rating for Mayor Mike Bloomberg in July 2003.

Participants were asked about how they they thought the mayor is handling crime in the city, the asylum seeker crisis and homelessness, among other issues.

