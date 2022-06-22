Watch CBS News
Local News

Mayor Adams to visit Rikers Island and make Correction-related announcement

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Mayor Adams to visit Rikers Island
Mayor Adams to visit Rikers Island 00:24

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams will visit Rikers Island on Wednesday and make a Department of Correction-related announcement. 

It comes after a federal judge recently accepted the city's proposal to overhaul the troubled jail complex, avoiding a federal takeover. 

Earlier this week, the DOC announced the seventh death in Rikers custody this year. Last year, 14 people died. 

The mayor's announcement will be livestreamed at 1:15 p.m. on CBS News New York

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 22, 2022 / 7:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.