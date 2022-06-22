Mayor Adams to visit Rikers Island and make Correction-related announcement

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams will visit Rikers Island on Wednesday and make a Department of Correction-related announcement.

It comes after a federal judge recently accepted the city's proposal to overhaul the troubled jail complex, avoiding a federal takeover.

Earlier this week, the DOC announced the seventh death in Rikers custody this year. Last year, 14 people died.

The mayor's announcement will be livestreamed at 1:15 p.m. on CBS News New York.