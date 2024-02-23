Mayor Adams breaks ground on first new Staten Island rec center in 14 years

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams was on Staten Island Friday to break ground on a new recreation center that will be built in Tompkinsville.

The center will be named in memory of Mary Cali Dalton, was the Parks Department's chief of recreation for Staten Island.

"This is the first recreation center on Staten Island in 14 years. Fourteen years, and it's a combined effect of not only celebrating the opening, but also celebrating a life of commitment and dedication to the people of Staten Island," Adams said.

The center will span 45,000 square feet on the waterfront. It will have courts, indoor and outdoor tracks, fitness and cardio rooms, and charging stations for electric vehicles.