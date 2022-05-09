Massive great white shark named Ironbound tracked by researchers off Jersey Shore

JERSEY SHORE, N.J. -- A massive great white shark has been recorded swimming off the Jersey Shore.

The shark named Ironbound was first tagged off Nova Scotia in the fall of 2019.

The creature is 12 feet 4 inches long and weighs just under 1,000 pounds.

A tracking device pings when a tagged shark breaks the surface of the water, and Ironbound pinged in the waters off the coast while migrating north in late April.