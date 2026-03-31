Major ghost gun trafficker busted in Brooklyn, prosecutors say

One of New York City's most notorious and prolific ghost gun traffickers is in custody, prosecutors claimed Tuesday.

Martin Streich, 21, allegedly used a 3D printer to create guns, including at least one that was used in shootings in New Jersey, according to the Staten Island District Attorney's Office.

An undercover officer helped crack the case by buying eight weapons from Streich, the NYPD said. Those weapons included two AR-15-style rifles and six handguns.

Police arrested Streich last week and served a search warrant at his home in Brooklyn. Officers found ghost guns, high-capacity magazines, 385 rounds of ammunition, a flashbang grenade, and switches to turn handguns into machine guns, prosecutors said.

"The guns were tested and it came back a ballistic match to a shots-fired job into a place in New Jersey," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

Those shootings, which took place in 2023 and 2024, were fortunately not fatal.

Streich was indicted on 73 counts, and faces more than 25 years in prison if convicted on the top charge, criminal sale of a firearm in the first degree.