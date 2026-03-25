Possible pipe bomb found inside Brooklyn home. Here's what we know.

An investigation is underway following the discovery of a possible pipe bomb inside a home in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning.

The Homeland Security Task Force New York was executing a search warrant inside the residence at 2525 West 2nd St., in the Gravesend section as part of a long-term ghost gun investigation when a suspicious package was discovered, police sources said.

The NYPD confirmed that its Bomb Squad was called in to x-ray the package and determined the device, said to be "cylindrical," was consistent with a pipe bomb and believed it to be "explosive in nature," police sources added.

The device was to be removed from the home and taken to Rodman's Neck in the Bronx, site of the NYPD's Tactical Training Center, for further examination and testing.

One person was taken into custody, with charges pending.

Police sources said nothing at this point suggests the incident was part of an active terror plot or part of a bigger terror investigation.

Please stay with CBS News New York for more on this developing story.