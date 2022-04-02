Ceremony in Morningside Heights marks 55th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "Beyond Vietnam" speech

NEW YORK -- A ceremony was held in New York City on Saturday marking the 55th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "Beyond Vietnam" speech.

He delivered the speech at the historic Riverside Church in Morningside Heights in 1967.

Saturday, his daughter Dr. Bernice King joined others reading sections of the speech in the place it was first delivered.

In the speech, King condemned the Vietnam War and called on the United States to take non-violent steps to end it.