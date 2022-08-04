Watch CBS News
Mark Small arrested in fatal shooting of girlfriend Marivel Estevez at Mineola apartment building

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- On Long Island, police have arrested the boyfriend of a woman found fatally shot inside her Mineola apartment.

On Saturday morning, police received a call for a well check at the Allure apartments on Old Country Road.

Officers found Marivel Estevez in her bedroom, shot multiple times. She was last seen returning home on Thursday.

Police say her boyfriend, Mark Small, is responsible for her death.

The couple had been dating for two years and their relationship was described by friends and family as "tumultuous."

Police say Small was at Estevez's apartment when she came home Thursday.

"During the evening, it is believed that Mark and Marivel had an argument or a domestic incident. During that domestic incident, Mark shot her multiple times," Nassau County Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said.

Police say Small drove off with Estevez's dog and her car. Small suffered non-life threatening injuries after getting into an accident.

