Mariscos El Submarino: A Mexican restaurant in Jackson Heights where seafood gets a spotlight

NEW YORK - Growing up near the Pacific Coast of Mexico, Alonso Guzman was raised on fish.

"We're very rich on seafood in Mexico, but not many people know," he said.

Though he left for the United States over a decade ago, his hometown dishes are still with him.

"Every time I remember my town, I remember the food," he said. "I really miss so much the food over there."

The hunt for the flavors of his childhood led him and his wife Amy Hernandez in 2020 to open Mariscos el Submarino, a Jackson Heights seafood restaurant whose name is reflected in its unmistakable logo—an anthropomorphic yellow submarine.

While the menu includes tacos and tostadas, the specialty is aguachile. A dish similar to ceviche, it traditionally consists of raw shrimp submerged in lime juice and laced with the heat of chili peppers.

"It's spicy but good spicy," Alonso said.

The aguachile verde gets its brilliant green hue from cilantro, cucumber, and serrano pepper.

While many of the recipes have been passed down from Alonso's family, innovations include the aguachile mango habanero, vibrant yellow in color and one of the spiciest offerings on the menu.

All the aguachiles are made fresh to order and served in heavy Mexican mortars known as molcajetes.

With offerings unfamiliar to some, Amy and Alonso are grateful for their diverse and openminded Jackson Heights neighbors.

"They're not really scared to try what we have," Amy said.

For some guests of Mexican descent, the aguachile is nothing new.

"They feel like back home," she said.

8805 Roosevelt Ave

Queens, NY 11372

(718) 685-2780

https://www.mariscoselsubmarino.com/