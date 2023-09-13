Watch CBS News
Suspect Marcus Wright found guilty in deadly 2018 robbery at Edison gas station

EDISON, N.J. -- The man accused of killing a store clerk in Edison during a robbery in 2018 has been found guilty.

Marcus Wright was found guilty on all counts Tuesday.

Wright was accused of demanding the cash register drawer from 38-year-old John Bertram, a clerk at a Speedway Mart, then fatally shooting him in the face.

Wright is now set to be sentenced on Nov. 1.

No sentencing date has been set yet for his alleged getaway driver, Olya Quinnam. She has a plea deal.

