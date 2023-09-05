Suspect in 2018 Edison gas station murder appears in court

EDISON, N.J. -- The man accused of murdering a clerk at an Edison gas station nearly five years ago was in court Tuesday.

Since that time, the defendant allegedly killed another man.

Just after 4 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2018, prosecutors allege 27-year-old Marcus Wright walked into the Speedway Mart on Amboy Avenue in Edison, fired a gunshot and demanded 38-year-old clerk John Bertram go to the cash register and hand over the drawer. Bertram was then shot dead.

Read more (12/20/18): Police Searching For Suspect In Deadly Shooting At New Jersey Gas Station

Eight days after the crime, the cash register drawer was found discarded along a nearby road.

"I want justice for what happened. It's such a senseless thing what happened that night. It's just unbelievable," said Bertram's lifelong friend, Andrew Fitzsimmons Jr.

Fitzsimmons was in the courtroom along with Bertram's mother, who lowered her head as photos of her son's body were shown to the jury.

Bertram's coworker testified about how he had dropped candy and was on the ground behind the counter picking it up when the shooter came in, that clumsiness likely saving his life because the suspect didn't see him.

An investigator testified about fake fingernails being found in the road at the scene and also in a car searched in South Carolina. That car, prosecutors say, belonged to Wright and his girlfriend, who is accused of being his getaway driver that night.

Both were arrested in South Carolina.

Fitzsimmons plans to be here for the duration of the trial.

"I hope justice gets to him, and I just hope he doesn't' get out to hurt somebody else," he said.

But police say while behind bars in South Carolina awaiting extradition to New Jersey, Wright killed his cellmate in 2019 during a fight.

Wright's alleged accomplice in Bertram's murder, his girlfriend at the time, is expected to take the stand. She took a plea agreement and will serve 15 years behind bars for her role.

Wright's attorney had no comment and asked we didn't film him in court.

Wright is facing multiple murder, weapons and robbery charges. If convicted, he could spend life in prison without parole.