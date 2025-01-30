Watch live: Activists call for boycott of Target following rollback of DEI initiatives

MINNEAPOLIS — Activists are calling for a nationwide boycott of Target stores following the company's decision to roll back its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

The company announced on Jan. 24 that it would end its DEI goals that were previously set to increase Black employees' representation and advancement, improve Black shoppers' experiences and promote Black-owned businesses. They are also pulling back on efforts to include hiring and promoting women, minorities, LGBTQ+ people and veterans.

Activists are planning to hold a press conference at Target headquarters in downtown Minneapolis Thursday morning.

"For decades, Target has benefitted from nearly unfettered support from Minnesota residents, families and consumers all around the country. In the past, Target was known for its diversity initiatives and reputation for supporting diverse communities," said civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong. "Now, Target has shown its true face by deciding to rollback its focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion by putting profits and politics over people."

Armstrong encouraged Minnesotans to start boycotting Target stores indefinitely starting on Feb. 1.

"We do not believe it is a coincidence that Target made this decision after the holiday shopping season and roughly one week before the start of Black History Month," said Monique Cullars-Doty, cofounder of Black Lives Matter Minnesota.

"We remain focused on driving our business by creating a sense of belonging for our team, guests and communities through a commitment to inclusion," Target said in its initial statement explaining the rollback. "Belonging for all is an essential part of our team and culture, helping fuel consumer relevance and business results."

The decision raised questions about the future of Target's philanthropic commitments. A company spokesperson told the Associated Press that the "recent update does not impact Target Foundation giving" but added that, "as always, the foundation will continue to evaluate how it best supports organizations, coalitions and networks."

Shortly after Target's announcement, Twin Cities Pride, a longtime partner, said the company would not be welcome at this year's Pride celebration and renounced $50,000 in funding. Less than 24 hours later, Twin Cities Pride said community donations had filled the gap.

This is a developing story, check back with WCCO.com for more.