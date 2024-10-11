JFK Airport to screen travelers from Rwanda for Marburg virus. Here's what to know about the outbreak.

NEW YORK -- New York state and city health officials are monitoring for Marburg virus following an outbreak in Rwanda.

Travelers arriving from Rwanda will be screened at John F. Kennedy International Airport, as well as O'Hare International Airport in Chicago and Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

"We remain vigilant, leveraging our public health partnerships, bio surveillance capabilities, clinical expertise and emergency response preparation which are among the many factors contributing to the decision to make JFK airport in New York City one of three destinations for monitoring, testing and, if necessary, containing this rare disease," New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said in a statement Thursday.

The screenings will start next week for travelers who have been in Rwanda over the past three weeks, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday.

Passengers will be checked for a fever, and should expect to be asked questions about symptoms and potential exposure.

Everyone flying out of Rwanda is also being screened for symptoms, the country's health ministry says.

Rwanda dealing with deadly Marburg outbreak

At least 56 cases have been confirmed in Rwanda, the health ministry said Monday, after seven more infections tested positive. A dozen deaths have been linked to the disease.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a Level 3 travel alert to Rwanda, urging Americans "to reconsider nonessential travel." Level 4 is the highest alert.

At this point, no cases have been confirmed outside Rwanda, and health officials say there is still a low risk in the United States.

"The risk is low right now to New York City and the nation. We want to ensure that people have all of the facts, which is why we will work closely with federal and state partners to screen travelers and provide guidance to providers and the public," outgoing New York City Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan also said in a statement. "We also routinely conduct emergency drills for transport and treatment of patients, and the city will continue exercising those skills in the weeks ahead, in the unlikely event they are required."

What is Marburg virus? What to know about the symptoms

Marburg virus disease is a rare but serious illness, similar to Ebola virus disease. It can spread through contact with infected people or surfaces.

The World Health Organization notes it does not spread by air.

According to the CDC, symptoms include:

Fever

Chills

Headache

Muscle pain

Rash

Chest pain

Sore throat

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Stomach pain

Unexplained bleeding or bruising

Marburg can be fatal, and there are currently no approved vaccines or treatments specifically for the virus.

CBS News has more reporting on the Marburg outbreak and its symptoms here.