Marada Hayles accused of shooting tourist from Denmark in the back on Upper West Side

Suspect arrested for shooting Danish tourist in the back in NYC

Suspect arrested for shooting Danish tourist in the back in NYC

Suspect arrested for shooting Danish tourist in the back in NYC

NEW YORK -- A suspect is under arrest in a weekend shooting on the Upper West Side that sent a tourist to the hospital.

Police say 36-year-old Marada Hayles demanded cash from a tourist from Denmark on Sunday.

When the man refused and walked away, Hayles allegedly shot him in the back.

Hayles is charged with attempted murder.

The victim is expected to be OK.