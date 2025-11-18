Neo-Nazi leader pleads guilty in NYC to plotting to give poisoned candy to Jewish kids

The leader of an Eastern European neo-Nazi group pleaded guilty in New York City to trying to recruit people for violent attacks against Jews and racial minorities.

Federal prosecutors said Michail Chkhikvishvili, 22, was trying to recruit people to dress up as Santa and hand out poison candy to kids in New York on New Year's Eve in 2023.

Prosecutors said he was the leader of an international extremist group called the Maniac Murder Cult that used Telegram to communicate.

Prosecutors say 'Butcher' sent detailed instructions

Federal investigators said Chkhikvishvili, a Georgian national also known as "Butcher," sent an undercover FBI employee instructions on how to carry out the plot, including "buy poison materials," wear a "big beard, makeup, glasses" and after giving "poisoned candies to many racial minorities ... burn Santa clothes."

The instructions alleged that it was "most important" the attack be carried out on New Year's Eve.

Prosecutors said he also discussed carrying out an attack on "some Jewish holiday."

Chkhikvishvili pleaded guilty before a federal judge in Brooklyn Tuesday to soliciting hate crimes and distributing information about making bombs and ricin. Investigators say he also sent guidance to that undercover FBI employee on making homemade explosives.

"Everything with simple available stuff," the messages say. "It also depends what you bomb, for public places you must use nails."

Prosecutors said they're seeking a sentence of up to 18 years for Chkhikvishvili.

Prosecutors say the Maniac Murder Cult's manifesto and solicitations online have inspired real-life killings, including a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

Earlier this year, a CBS News New York investigation showed how neo-Nazis are using encrypted messaging apps like Telegram and Signal to recruit people.