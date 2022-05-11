NEW YORK - Police want your help finding a rapist.

They say the attack took place May 9 at around 10 p.m.

Police say the suspect followed a woman into an elevator of a building in the area of Lydig Avenue and Bolton Street in the Bronx. They say once in the elevator he pulled out a knife and raped the woman, and then robbed her of more than $100.

The woman was rushed to the hospital.

WANTED RAPE: On 5/9/22 @ 10:00 PM vicinity of Bolton St & Lydig Ave @NYPD49PCT the unidentified individual followed the victim in elevator and proceeded to rape her at knifepoint. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip on our website https://t.co/TRPPY5zHV2 pic.twitter.com/RLXJLwHGM6 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) May 11, 2022

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.