Manhunt for suspect after woman raped at knifepoint in Bronx elevator

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police want your help finding a rapist. 

They say the attack took place May 9 at around 10 p.m. 

Police say the suspect followed a woman into an elevator of a building in the area of Lydig Avenue and Bolton Street in the Bronx. They say once in the elevator he pulled out a knife and raped the woman, and then robbed her of more than $100. 

The woman was rushed to the hospital. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

