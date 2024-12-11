Thousands evacuated from subway trains in Brooklyn after power loss, MTA says

NEW YORK — Thousands of subway riders had to be evacuated from two trains in Brooklyn on Wednesday evening after a power loss, the MTA said.

According to the MTA, power was lost between the Jay Street-MetroTech and Hoyt-Schermerhorn Streets stations in Downtown Brooklyn just before 5:30 p.m.

Two F trains got stuck and had to be evacuated, the MTA said. About 3,500 total riders were on the two trains and the evacuations took nearly three hours, according to the MTA.

According to the New York City Fire Department, at least one person had to be taken to a local hospital.

The MTA said three other trains were "briefly" stuck, but were eventually able to move backward to return to the station they had left.

NYC Transit President Demetrius Crichlow released the following statement:

"We thank the hundreds of transit workers, firefighters, NYPD officers and responders from other agencies who worked to quickly assist riders on two trains stuck between stations following a Con Ed power failure. Fortunately, evacuations were orderly and there appear to be no serious injuries. NYC Transit will work with Con Ed to understand how a limited outage in a redundant system could create a significant disruption to service."

Con Edison said regular subway service should be restored Wednesday night, and they are working closely with the MTA to figure out what happened.

The outage impacted service on the A, C, F and G lines in Manhattan and Brooklyn for several hours.

A/C and G subway service partially suspended

Currently, A and C trains are not running between Broadway Junction and Chambers Street.

Commuters in Manhattan should consider taking the 1 as an alternative.

The MTA says the Long Island Rail Road is cross-honoring MetroCard holders and OMNY users between Penn Station/Grand Central-Madison and Far Rockaway, and between Atlantic Terminal and Jamaica.

Additionally, G trains are not running in either direction between Church Avenue and Bedford-Nostrand Avenues.

Commuters should take nearby B35, B44 or B69 buses.

F trains rerouted in Brooklyn

The MTA says most F trains are running via the D line in both directions between West Fourth Street-Washington Square and Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue.

F train service is limited between Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue and Church Avenue.

For the latest service updates, visit new.mta.info.