Student driver crashes through vacant building in Manchester, Connecticut

MANCHESTER, Conn. -- A young driver crashed into a building in Connecticut on Friday.

Police say a 16-year-old boy in Manchester, near Hartford, was learning how to drive with his father when he somehow lost control and crashed through a vacant building.

The teen and his dad suffered minor injuries and are expected to be OK.

The Manchester Building Department was called to assess the building.

August 11, 2023

