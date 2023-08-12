Student driver crashes through vacant building in Manchester, Connecticut
MANCHESTER, Conn. -- A young driver crashed into a building in Connecticut on Friday.
Police say a 16-year-old boy in Manchester, near Hartford, was learning how to drive with his father when he somehow lost control and crashed through a vacant building.
The teen and his dad suffered minor injuries and are expected to be OK.
The Manchester Building Department was called to assess the building.
