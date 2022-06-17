Watch CBS News
Man thrown onto subway tracks at Grand Central

NEW YORK - An argument on the subway platform ended with one of the people involved being shoved into the subway tracks. 

It happened just after 4 p.m. on the 7 line platform at Grand Central. 

Police say two men got into an argument with one another on the platform. The argument became physical and the victim, 51, was thrown onto the tracks. He cut his head while falling, but was able to get himself back on the platform before any train arrived. 

The suspect took off. 

First published on June 17, 2022 / 5:03 PM

