Man strangles child, knocks 2 more down at Brooklyn park, police say

Police are looking for the man they say knocked two kids down and strangled another child at a park in Brooklyn.

The incident happened when the man approached a 5-year-old girl, 7-year-old boy and 12-year-old boy just before 6:30 p.m. on May 11. The kids were inside Bush-Clinton Park in the Red Hook Recreation Area.

NYPD officials say the man knocked the 5-year-old and 12-year-old to the ground before putting his hands around the 7-year-old's neck. Officers said he caused bruising and pain.

The man ran away, and the children were treated by EMS.

The NYPD released a photo of the man whom they are looking for.

Police are looking for a man who allegedly pushed two children to the ground and choked another. NYPD

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on X @NYPDTips.