Watch CBS News

Police: Man stabbed, car stolen during meetup in Brooklyn

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Man stabbed, car stolen 00:23

NEW YORK -- Police say a man was stabbed and his car was stolen during a meetup gone wrong in Brooklyn.

The 53-year-old victim met up with the suspects around 4:40 p.m. Sunday on Hubbard Street in Sheepshead Bay.

He was supposed to sell them a car, but police said they stabbed him instead and drove away in his Infinity JX35.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Meanwhile, the search continues for the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 23, 2022 / 7:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.