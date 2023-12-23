Watch CBS News
Man stabbed at 42nd Street-Port Authority Bus Terminal subway station, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for the person who stabbed a man in the chest at a subway station in Midtown Manhattan

It happened at the 42nd Street-Port Authority Bus Terminal station just after 9 p.m. Saturday. 

Investigators said the man was walking up the stairs when he got into an altercation and was stabbed. 

The man was hospitalized in stable condition. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

