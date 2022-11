Man shot and killed in Harlem overnight

Man shot and killed in Harlem overnight

Man shot and killed in Harlem overnight

NEW YORK -- A man was shot and killed overnight in Harlem.

It happened at around 3 a.m. Sunday near West 141st Street and Broadway.

Police said the man was shot in the chest and rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators said multiple suspects were seen running from the scene.

So far, no arrests.