Man sentenced to at least 23 years in beating death of Westchester County social worker

The man convicted of murdering a Westchester County social worker was sentenced to just shy of the maximum prison term on Thursday.

Hasseem Jenkins, who was found guilty in November of felony murder and manslaughter in the 2024 death of Maria Coto, will serve 23 years to life.

"She was the type of colleague who made you laugh, made you think and made you feel supported," social worker Linda Argiento said at the sentencing. "Losing someone like Maria, someone with such fire and heart, creates a void that cannot be filled."

What happened to social worker Maria Coto?

Coto, 56, was trying to do a home visit at a Peekskill apartment building when she mistakenly knocked on Jenkins' door.

Jenkins brutally stomped and punched Coto, who was severely injured and put on life support. Prosecutors said Jenkins was high on PCP when the incident happened.

Coto was in a coma for five weeks before she died at a hospice.

Details of the murder trial

The defense tried to argue Jenkins was "involuntarily intoxicated" and unable to form the necessary intent to support a murder conviction.

The prosecution argued that being on drugs didn't excuse the gruesome attack. A 911 call played at the trial also revealed Jenkins cursed out Coto during the incident.

Prosecutors said the motive for Jenkins' attack was that he was scared Coto had eviction papers to force him out of his apartment.

"He beat her with his own fists and with his boots, kicking her over and over again and tormenting her as he did it," prosecutor Nadine Nadle said.

At the sentencing, Jenkins said a family member maliciously gave him a smoke laced with PCP.

"I am truly sorry for this incident. I can also assure Ms. Coto's loved ones that none of my actions were voluntary acts. My actions were due to being involuntarily intoxicated," he said.

The judge was unconvinced and said there was evidence that Jenkins used drugs.

He will be eligible for parole in 23 years.