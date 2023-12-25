Man riding scooter struck and killed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - There was a fatal traffic accident Christmas morning in Brooklyn.

It happened in Brownsville at around 1:40 a.m.

A 58-year-old man was driving a BMW when it struck a scooter at the intersection of Linden Boulevard and Thomas Boyland Street.

The rider of the scooter, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police said the scooter rider disobeyed a red light when he was hit.

The driver of the BMW remained on the scene.