Man riding scooter struck and killed in Brooklyn

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - There was a fatal traffic accident Christmas morning in Brooklyn

It happened in Brownsville at around 1:40 a.m. 

A 58-year-old man was driving a BMW when it struck a scooter at the intersection of Linden Boulevard and Thomas Boyland Street. 

The rider of the scooter, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police said the scooter rider disobeyed a red light when he was hit. 

The driver of the BMW remained on the scene. 

First published on December 25, 2023 / 10:08 AM EST

