Man riding scooter struck and killed in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - There was a fatal traffic accident Christmas morning in Brooklyn.
It happened in Brownsville at around 1:40 a.m.
A 58-year-old man was driving a BMW when it struck a scooter at the intersection of Linden Boulevard and Thomas Boyland Street.
The rider of the scooter, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police said the scooter rider disobeyed a red light when he was hit.
The driver of the BMW remained on the scene.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.