Man on motorcycle killed in hit-and-run near Williamsburg Bridge, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Brooklyn.

It happened on the ramp from the Williamsburg Bridge to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway at around 4 a.m. Saturday. 

According to police, a 25-year-old man was riding a motorcycle on the bridge and was struck as he approached the ramp. 

The victim was wearing a helmet, but did not survive, police said. 

Descriptions of the other driver and car involved were not immediately released. 

