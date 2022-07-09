Man on motorcycle killed in hit-and-run near Williamsburg Bridge, police say

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Brooklyn.

It happened on the ramp from the Williamsburg Bridge to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway at around 4 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, a 25-year-old man was riding a motorcycle on the bridge and was struck as he approached the ramp.

The victim was wearing a helmet, but did not survive, police said.

Descriptions of the other driver and car involved were not immediately released.