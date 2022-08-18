Man on e-bike accused of sexually assaulting at least 3 women in Manhattan since May

NEW YORK -- New video appears to show the man police say sexually assaulted at least three women in Manhattan since May.

Video shows the man on an e-bike, which investigators said was used in the attacks.

The NYPD previously released a sketch of the suspect.

The two most recent attacks happened back on July 16.

A 23-year-old was assaulted on the Upper West Side. About an hour later, a 28-year-old woman was assaulted near Tompkins Square Park.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.