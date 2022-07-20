Watch CBS News
NYPD: Man wanted for sexually assaulting 3 women across Manhattan

NEW YORK - Police say a sexual assault suspect is now accused of attacking two other women.

Investigators released a sketch of the man they're searching for overnight. 

The first incident happened during the early morning hours of May 15 on the Manhattan Bridge Walkway. 

Police said a 26-year-old woman was riding her bike when the suspect rode up on a bicycle and grabbed her hair from behind. He allegedly displayed a knife, exposed himself and forced her to perform a sex act. 

Early Saturday morning, police said the suspect strike again, targeting two women an hour apart. The first attack happened near Central Park West and West 82nd Street, and the second by Avenue A and East Fourth Street. 

All three victims were taken to area hospitals for evaluation. 

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

