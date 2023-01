Man shot and killed near Barclays Center

NEW YORK -- A man has died following a shooting in Brooklyn near Barclays Center.

It happened just before 4 p.m. outside a building on 4th Avenue in Boerum Hill.

According to police, the 32-year-old man was shot in the chest.

Police were still looking for the shooter.