Man injured in Canarsie shooting

NEW YORK - A 32-year-old man is recovering after being shot in Brooklyn.

It happened at 1 a.m. on East 96th Street and Avenue L in Canarsie.

The victim was taken to Brookdale hospital, where he's now listed in stable condition.

So far, there've been no arrests.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.