Man accused of stealing $1,000 by robbing same Bronx deli 3 times since Jan. 13

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man accused of robbing the same Bronx deli three times and getting away with around $1,000. 

The first robbery of the deli on 163rd Street happened Jan. 13. The man returned and robbed it on Feb. 21 and again on March 1, according to police. 

He allegedly displayed a gun during an incident and a knife during another. 

In total, he's gotten away with around $1,000, police said. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

First published on March 17, 2024 / 10:24 AM EDT

