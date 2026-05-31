Democratic primary for NYC Rep. Nydia Velazquez's seat tests power of Mamdani's endorsement

The race to succeed retiring New York City Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez in the 7th District is leading to one of the top Democratic primaries in the five boroughs, pitting progressives against democratic socialists.

The campaigns for Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso and Queens Assemblywoman Claire Valdez, the frontrunners, are also testing the strength of key endorsements from Velázquez and Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Antonio Reynoso's campaign

Reynoso, who served on the City Council from 2014-2021, enters the June 23 primary with a laundry list of high-powered backers, including unions, the Working Families Party, and the retiring congresswoman.

He expects Velázquez's endorsement to carry weight with enough Democrats to win the nomination, but said his record on issues like getting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement out of Rikers Island and expanding access to maternal healthcare, should still do the heavy lifting.

"That is a reflection of what she thinks is the legacy that she wants to be able to leave, and I think that's deeply important, but again, it's just about outcomes. I've been the one that's passed legislation. I led the progressive caucus, founded New Kings Democrats to fight against the Democratic party," Reynoso said during an appearance Sunday on CBS News New York's "The Point with Marcia Kramer."

Reynoso said his experience sets him apart from the rest of the field.

"We're all gonna kind of say the same things," he said. "We're not gonna have a significant difference between our policies and our platforms. But what you're gonna see is someone that did the hard things already, that has fought, that has been in the trenches."

To watch Reynoso's full interview, click here.

Claire Valdez's campaign

Valdez, who was first elected to the Assembly in 2024, is running with Mamdani's endorsement and the backing of the Democratic Socialists of America.

She believes her endorsements and fierce support for labor unions will resonate the most with voters come primary day.

"I come out of the labor movement ... I think it's a really important perspective to have right now when union density in the country is really low. In Congress, it's really, really low. There are very few members of Congress who have been in labor unions, who have been bargaining committee members. Those are experiences that I have as a working person," Valdez said during her appearance on "The Point."

Valdez said getting more people in labor unions is the most important part of her campaign.

"The reason that I'm running in this race is because I really believe workers deserve it all, and I really believe that working people are capable of organizing their own lives to win those things," she said.

To watch Valdez's full interview, click here.

Who is running for Congress in NY-7?

According to Balletopedia, these are the Democratic primary candidates in New York's 7th Congressional District:

Alexander Campagna

Evan Hutchinson

Vichal Kumar

Sydney Martinez

Dane-Brandon Noble

Antonio Reynoso

Miles Shore

Claire Valdez

Julie Won

Melvin Rivera is running unopposed in the Republican primary.

Priscilla Ghaznavi is running as an independent in the general election.