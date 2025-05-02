Watch CBS News
Funeral held Friday for Harlem grandmother killed by stray bullet

By
A funeral is being held Friday for a Harlem grandmother shot and killed outside her home last month

Excenia Foote, 61, better known as Mama Zee, was cooking dinner in her apartment on Lenox Avenue and 113th Street last week when her grandson says she heard gunshots and went outside to check on him. A bullet struck her in the head, killing her. 

"It wasn't just about her grandson. She was running to protect all of the children that she knew out here," her sister Diane London said. 

A 23-year-old was arrested in her killing. Another 23-year-old Bronx man was arrested a few days later and faces second degree murder charges. 

Mama Zee was known as a staple in Harlem, and is remembered for always cooking for and helping kids in the neighborhood

"She was a woman that didn't stand by and see something and not say something. She came down because she was a community leader," said Stephanie McGraw, founder of We All Really Matter. 

Rev. Al Sharpton and Mayor Eric Adams are both expected at Mama Zee's funeral.

Ali Bauman is a New York Emmy and Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist who has been a general assignment reporter for CBS News New York since spring 2016.

