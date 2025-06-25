Major Deegan Expressway closed in both directions in the Bronx due to water main break

The Major Deegan Expressway is closed in both directions from West 230th Street to Van Cortlandt Park South in the Bronx following a water main break, officials said.

Chopper 2 was over the scene and saw a large hole in the roadway on Van Cortlandt Park South. The Department of Environmental Protection said a private contractor, Metropolitan Water and Sewer, was working at a building under construction at the site when it struck a 24-inch distribution main.

A water main break at a Bronx construction site shut down the Major Deegan Expressway on June 25, 2025. CBS News New York

The DEP was able to isolate the break and reroute the water supply so no businesses, buildings, or households are currently without water, but a nearby construction site was inundated with water.

A large construction crane was deemed safe by an engineer, CBS News New York's Tony Aiello reported.

The timeline for repairs at the site is to be determined, the DEP said.

No injuries were reported.

The water main break caused a standstill on the Deegan from the Westchester County line north, and south of the impacted area vehicles were being rerouted onto West 230th Street, causing a bumper-to-bumper traffic. There is no immediate word on when the closed section of the Deegan will be reopened.

Please stay with CBS News New York for more on this developing story.