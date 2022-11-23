Watch CBS News
Performers rehearse ahead of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Paula Abdul, St. John's dance team rehearse for Thanksgiving parade
NEW YORK -- Preparations got underway Tuesday night for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Paula Abdul and the Saint John's dance team were in Herald Square for night two of rehearsals.

They're among the many performers who will take part in Thursday's celebration.

CBS2 will be there as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons get inflated Wednesday evening. Watch our "Thanksgiving Eve Celebration" at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, streaming on CBS News New York.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 11:43 PM

