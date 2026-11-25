The final preparations are underway along State Street for the Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade kicking off Thursday morning.

The Illini marching band was one of only 10 bands selected to play in the Macy's parade on Thanksgiving — a huge accomplishment.

Now university leaders are trying to determine if they will even stay to play in the parade as weather forced it to be moved to Saturday.

The iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day balloons are grounded until Saturday, with weather causing the postponement of the 100th annual parade for the first time ever.

The cancellation is creating logistical nightmares for participants like the Marching Illini —one of only 10 bands selected to participate in the event watched by millions.

"Things were going great up until this afternoon," said Marching Illini director Barry Houser. "Like I said, no one had this on their bingo card. Macy's typically does not cancel this type of thing."

Houser says the band's appearance in Saturday's parade is still uncertain. With nearly 450 people traveling, the cost and logistics of hotel accommodations and transportation are creating major challenges.

"With the parade being Saturday, could mean that we're not getting back until late Sunday night, and then classes start again on Monday," he said. "It's difficult to say that we're going to, you know, you went to New York City for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and then you don't march it."

The cancellation comes just hours after the colorful characters were filled with helium, with some saying it doesn't feel like Thanksgiving with the parade being moved to Saturday. Others say the postponed event will not ruin their day and they're happy that people will be safe.

"We're so grateful and we're really happy that everybody will be safe now and the balloons can fly safely and no one will have to be outside in the bad weather," Trisha said.

Wednesday night, the Marching Illini held a pep rally in Times Square. Still waiting to learn if they'll take part in one of the nation's most iconic holiday traditions.

"This is just like a national championship, kind of the grandest of all stages for marching bands, and to have this opportunity — pretty significant," Houser said.

The rain should hold off for Chicago's parade Thursday morning, which steps off at 7:45 a.m. and can be watched on CBS News Chicago with coverage beginning at 8 a.m.