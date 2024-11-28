Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade rolls through NYC. How and when to watch in person

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade steps off to rainy start in NYC

NEW YORK -- Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade once again rolled through New York City, bringing back its iconic balloons, floats and marching bands.

Despite the dreary weather and brief interruption by protesters, the annual tradition officially kicked off the 2024 holiday season.

What time is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The parade started at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28 -- the fourth Thursday in November. It lasted approximately 3.5 hours, wrapping up around noon.

This was the second year in a row the parade was interrupted by Pro-Palestinian demonstrators who sat down in the street, but it veered around them and was able to continue.

In case you missed it, check out Wednesday night's balloon inflation celebration as the classic characters came to life.

How to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Families across the country start their Thanksgiving traditions by turning on the parade. While many watch from the comfort of their homes, others flock to Manhattan to catch all the action in person.

Spectators were allowed to start lining up as early as 6 a.m. between West 75th and 61st streets along Central Park West.

Once the parade heads south onto Sixth Avenue, the best views could be seen from West 59th to 38th streets.

Map of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade route

The parade began at West 77th Street and Central Park West on the Upper West Side. It turned onto Central Park South at the bottom of the park, and then over to Sixth Avenue.

The route stretches about 2.5 miles south to reach Macy's flagship store at Herald Square on West 34th Street.

Along the way, the parade marcheed by Radio City Music Hall and Rockefeller Center, then by the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park.

Balloons in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

This year's lineup featured 22 balloons, including six new characters: Disney's Minnie Mouse, Extraordinary Noorah & Elf on the Shelf, Gabby from "Gabby's Dollhouse," Goku from "Dragon Ball," Marshall from "PAW Patrol" and Spider-Man, which is made its return after more than a decade.

There were 34 floats, 28 clown crews, 11 marching bands, 11 performance groups and seven "balloonicles," joined by 28 performers, including the WNBA Champion New York Liberty and their beloved mascot Ellie the Elephant.

The full list also featured: Alex Warren, Ariana Madix, Bishop Briggs, Charli D'Amelio, Chlöe, Coco Jones, Dan + Shay, Dasha, Idina Menzel, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Joey McIntyre, Kylie Cantrall, Lea Salonga, Liza Colón-Zayas, Natti Natasha, Rachel Platten, Roman Mejia, Sebastián Yatra, The Temptations, Tiler Peck, T-Pain, Walker Hayes and The War and Treaty.

And of course, the parade wrapped up with a visit from Santa Claus.

Taking mass transit to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The MTA encouraged spectators to ride the subway, using the 1/2/3 station at 72nd Street, the 1 station at 79th Street or the A/B/C/D station at Columbus Circle. The agency said the 1 train and 42nd Street shuttle ran additional service, while A/C/D trains bypassed the 81st Street-Museum of Natural History station.

Citywide, all subways and buses are operating on a Sunday schedule.

Meanwhile, the Long Island Rail Road is running on a holiday/weekend schedule, with 15 extra trains added on the Babylon, Ronkonkoma/Farmingdale and Huntington branches. Metro-North Railroad is also running a holiday schedule, with 11 extra trains on the Hudson, Harlem, New Haven and Port Jervis lines.

The MTA says other service changes will be in effect for Black Friday and the holiday weekend.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade road closures

Whether you're traveling for the parade or just getting around, drivers should prepare for several road closures in Manhattan.

The NYPD says the following streets will be closed Thursday:

Formation:

Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 83rd Street

Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street

83rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

82nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway

59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Route:

Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street

Columbus Circle (Entire Circle)

59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue

6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

Dispersal:

33rd Street between 5th Avenue and 10th Avenue

34th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

41st Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

7th Avenue between 31st Street and 41st Street

Broadway between 45th Street and 34thStreet

Miscellaneous:

58th Street between 9th Avenue and 5th Avenue

43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

40th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

32nd Street between Broadway and 7th Avenue

6th Avenue between 32nd Street and 34th Street

8th Avenue between 41st Street and 33rd Street

Broadway between 32nd Street and 34th Street

Broadway between Columbus Circle and 58th Street

8th Avenue between Columbus Circle and 58th Street

Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 5th Avenue

Get more details about Gridlock Alert Days for the holiday season here.

Cleaning up after the parade

New York City's Department of Sanitation joked there will be "no leftovers" after the parade. It's deploying 147 sanitation workers and 23 officers using 32 hand brooms, 29 mechanical brooms, 23 backpack blowers and 23 collection trucks to help clean up after the festivities.

Last year, sanitation crews said they removed more than 65 tons of debris.