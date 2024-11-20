Gridlock Alert Days in effect in NYC this week as battle over congestion pricing rages

N.J. Rep. Josh Gottheimer says it's "game on" in his battle against congestion pricing

NEW YORK - New York City's Gridlock Alert Days are back as peak holiday tourism season arrives, ahead of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are all Gridlock Alert Days, according to the New York City Department of Transportation. Those are days when traffic is expected to be at its worst, and the public is strongly encouraged to use mass transit whenever possible.

There are 20 Gridlock Alert Days, and the include the U.N. General Assembly, which came and went back in September.

While the current batch of Gridlock Alert Days are tied to Thanksgiving, they will return again during the holiday tourist and shopping season ahead of Christmas.

The city has also previously set up a car-free zone around Rockefeller Center during the busy holiday period.

Congestion pricing back in the spotlight

As traffic in New York City slows to a crawl during these Gridlock Alert Days, congestion pricing is roaring back into the spotlight. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced the plan, which is designed to alleviate traffic congestion in the city's busy Central Business District, will launch in January.

She's proposed a reduced rate of $9 to enter the zone below 60th Street.

The plan has met with waves of opposition, with a bipartisan group of lawmakers vowing to do everything in their power to kill the plan.

President-elect Donald Trump has said he does not support the plan.

Remaining Gridlock Alert Days this year

Here's the full list.

Wednesday, November 20

Thursday, November 21

Friday, November 22

Tuesday, November 26

Tuesday, December 3

Wednesday, December 4

Thursday, December 5

Friday, December 6

Tuesday, December 10

Wednesday, December 11

Thursday, December 12

Friday, December 13

Tuesday, December 17

Wednesday, December 18

Thursday, December 19