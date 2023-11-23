Watch CBS News
Local News

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade steps off in NYC with giant balloon characters making their way through Manhattan

By John Dias

/ CBS New York

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade set to march through Manhattan
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade set to march through Manhattan 02:45

NEW YORK -- Thanksgiving kicks off bright and early with the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. 

Long before the feast, people young and old watch the balloons and pageantry make their way through Manhattan. 

The parade steps off from West 77th Street and Central Park West, eventually making its way down Sixth Avenue to Macy's Herald Square. All the fun kicks off 30 minutes earlier this year at 8:30 a.m. 

THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE: John Dias is out on the route, giving us a look at this year’s parade! 🦃

Posted by CBS New York on Thursday, November 23, 2023

There will be 31 floats, including six new ones, along with seven new balloons. 

The 97th year of the parade will be even sweeter, with two new candy-themed creations. Also making an appearance from the silver screen are the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles straight from the summer hit "Mutant Mayhem" from Paramount Pictures. 

Organizers say it takes about four months to build a single float, and the parade studio team puts in more than 8,000 hours of work to make all the magic come together. 

See our special coverage of Wednesday's balloon inflation event here.

John Dias
john-dias-small-2019.png

John Dias is an Emmy-nominated reporter. He joined CBS2 News in November 2017.

First published on November 23, 2023 / 8:58 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.