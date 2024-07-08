Watch CBS News
Class action lawsuit against Lyft over lack of wheelchair-accessible vehicles hits court. Here are the arguments.

By Tony Aiello

/ CBS New York

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Testimony in a class action lawsuit is underway in a case that could impact thousands of people who use wheelchairs.

They want the rideshare company Lyft to provide more WAVs, or wheelchair-accessible vehicles.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs say Lyft discriminates against wheelchair users outside of New York City by blocking their request for WAVs. Lyft provides them in the five boroughs and eight other markets.

When WAVs are requested in Westchester, Nassau and other counties, users are connected to paratransit and other providers.

"Lyft says it "has actively explored finding solutions to the lack of WAVs, but finding enough of these types of vehicles remains a challenge."

Plaintiffs have proposed a 10-cent surcharge on all Lyft rides to expand access to WAVs.

Lyft argues it's actually not a transportation company

Lyft has also argued it's a technology company, not a transportation company, and can't require independent drivers to buy WAVs, which are expensive.

Matthew Hebel owns rideawav.com. He said he believes Lyft should provide accessible vehicles even though it would mean more competition.

"I think there's enough demand out there for everybody. This lawsuit is correct with what they're doing," Hebel said.

"It's the right thing to do"

Seven years after the Lyft lawsuit was filed, Donna Ponessa wasn't going to miss day one of testimony.

"It's very sad that it actually got this far. I wish that it would have just kind of been settled amicably. It's the right thing to do," Ponessa said Monday.

"It's a right that we should be able to take transportation and we're being denied by Lyft," wheelchair user Mary Maycuk added.

A federal judge will sort it all out in this non-jury trial.  

