Parking garage door in NYC's Hell's Kitchen blocks men from stealing multiple luxury cars, police say

The NYPD is searching for a group of men who tried to steal four luxury cars from Hell's Kitchen, only to be stopped by the parking garage door closing on them.

The would-be heist happened just before 6 a.m. Sunday at Park Right on West 43rd Street near 11th Avenue. Police said four to five men entered the garage and tried to take four cars.

The parking attendants closed the doors, but one of the men broke through in a stolen car.

Offices said that car didn't get far and crashed about a block away. Pictures from the scene showed the four cars busted up.

A blue sports car was seen heavily damaged after a group of men tried to steal four luxury cars from a Hell's Kitchen parking garage. CBS News New York

A blue sports car crashed into a metal pole and a bus stop, while the hood of a black Mercedes-Benz was mangled.

A white Volvo has a smashed windshield, and a white Range Rover crashed into the metal garage door.

A white Range Rover was crashed into the metal door of a Hell's Kitchen parking garage. CBS News New York

No one was injured, but a man nearby said the crash could've hurt someone.

"The streets were kinda empty, then all of a sudden I saw a car whiz by. Gotta be about 40, 50 miles an hour going down the street," he said. "My biggest concern was people because they speed really fast here anyway, to go in the tunnel, that someone's gonna get hurt."

All of the stolen vehicles were recovered. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.