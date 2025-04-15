Lustgarten Foundation's NYC Walk for Pancreatic Cancer Research set for May 4, 2025
Be a force for progress at the Lustgarten Foundation's New York City Walk for Pancreatic Cancer Research.
Help inspire hope by walking with us Sunday, May 4.
Together we can transform pancreatic cancer into a curable disease.
The schedule is as follows:
- 8:30 a.m. Event village opens
- 9:30 a.m. Ceremony begins
- 10 a.m. Walk starts
The walk takes place at:
Rockefeller Park at Battery Park City
22 River Terrace New York, NY 10282
The standard course is 1 or 3 miles and is wheelchair and stroller accessible. Dogs are permitted.
For more information including how to register or to make a donation, CLICK HERE.