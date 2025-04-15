Watch CBS News
Contests & Promotions

Lustgarten Foundation's NYC Walk for Pancreatic Cancer Research set for May 4, 2025

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Join us for the 2025 Lustgarten Foundation's Walk for Pancreatic Research by CBS New York on YouTube

Be a force for progress at the Lustgarten Foundation's New York City Walk for Pancreatic Cancer Research. 

Help inspire hope by walking with us Sunday, May 4. 

Together we can transform pancreatic cancer into a curable disease. 

The schedule is as follows: 

  • 8:30 a.m. Event village opens
  • 9:30 a.m. Ceremony begins
  • 10 a.m. Walk starts

The walk takes place at: 

Rockefeller Park at Battery Park City
22 River Terrace New York, NY 10282

The standard course is 1 or 3 miles and is wheelchair and stroller accessible. Dogs are permitted.

For more information including how to register or to make a donation, CLICK HERE

CBS New York Team

The CBS New York Team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you New York web coverage on cbsnews.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.