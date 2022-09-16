Police searching for missing 12-year-old Luis Osorio, Queens boy with mild autism
NEW YORK -- The search continues for a missing boy in Queens.
Police say 12-year-old Luis Osorio, of Far Rockaway, has been missing since Wednesday morning.
He was last seen around 8 a.m. near his school, P.S. 43 on Beach 29th Street. He was wearing a black Adidas jumpsuit and a white polo shirt and carrying a navy blue Nike backpack.
Officials say he has mild autism.
Anyone who sees Luis or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.
