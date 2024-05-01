Gil's excellent outing helps Yankees defeat Baltimore. Cabrera's HR drives in only runs.

BALTIMORE — Luis Gil outdueled Corbin Burnes, Oswaldo Cabrera hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning and the New York Yankees topped the Baltimore Orioles 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Gil (2-1) allowed two hits and a walk over a career-high 6 1/3 innings in another low-scoring game between the top two teams in the AL East. Baltimore began this four-game series with victories of 2-0 and 4-2, but Gil's performance helped the Yankees ensure they weren't swept.

"Any time he goes out there he's usually got some overwhelming stuff and the ability to do what he did tonight," manager Aaron Boone said. "What a great tone he set for us. He's got some poison coming out there at you."

The game was significant enough that New York used closer Clay Holmes for the final five outs in his longest outing of the season. He struck out Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman with two on to end the eighth, then pitched around a leadoff single in the ninth for his 10th save in 11 chances.

The teams are back in a virtual tie for first place, with the Orioles (19-11) percentage points ahead of New York (20-12).

Gil allowed five runs in five innings in his previous start at Milwaukee, but he rebounded against a talented Baltimore lineup. He struck out five and never allowed anyone past first base.

"Making sure that I threw strikes — it was a main point of work for me — even going back to spring training," Gil said through a translator. "We knew that I needed to be more consistent in the strike zone."

Burnes (3-1) permitted two runs and four hits, striking out six with one walk in his first loss since being traded from Milwaukee to Baltimore this past offseason. The game's only scoring came when Cabrera's line drive down the line in right field barely cleared the wall and stayed fair. The homer was upheld after a short review — the ball was sitting inside the foul pole afterward.

Caleb Ferguson struck out his only two batters in the seventh after relieving Gil. Ian Hamilton started the eighth by issuing a walk and then hitting a batter. After Hamilton retired pinch-hitter Anthony Santander on a foul pop, Holmes entered to face the top of the Baltimore order.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: Boone said RHP Gerrit Cole (right elbow) had a "pretty heavy throwing day" Tuesday but was not on the mound. "It sounds like that went well," Boone said. ... Boone said OF Alex Verdugo might be back Thursday after going on the paternity list.

Orioles: Baltimore put RHP Grayson Rodriguez (right shoulder) on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Tuesday and activated LHP John Means (left forearm) from the IL.

UP NEXT

The Orioles did not announce a starter for Thursday's series finale. LHP Carlos Rodón (2-1) takes the mound for the Yankees.