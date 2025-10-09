Federal prosecutors deny violating Luigi Mangione's right to fair trial with social media posts

Federal prosecutors are denying claims of prejudice by Luigi Mangione's defense attorneys.

Last month, Mangione's attorneys alleged multiple Department of Justice employees may have violated a rule regarding his right to a fair trial.

Their letter to the judge included screenshots of DOJ employees reposting comments from President Trump about the case, along with personal opinions.

Prosecutors responded Wednesday, saying the employees in question are not associated with the case and the posts have since been removed.

"These individuals are not members of the prosecution team, or trial counsel or staff supervised by the prosecution team, or otherwise employed by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. Nor are they law enforcement agents working on this prosecution," prosecutors wrote.

"They operate entirely outside the scope of the prosecution team, possess no operational role in the investigative or prosecutorial functions of the Mangione matter, and are not 'associated' with this litigation," they said.

Mangione awaiting trial on federal and state charges

Judge Margaret M. Garnett said last month the DOJ employees likely broke court rules by reposting Mr. Trump's comments. She asked the department to explain how the violations occurred and what steps were being taken to prevent them from happening again.

The judge has not yet responded to Wednesday's filing.

Mangione faces several federal and state charges following the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO and father of two Brian Thompson last December outside a Manhattan hotel. The federal charges are eligible for the death penalty, which prosecutors have said they plan to pursue.

His lawyers, meanwhile, are fighting against the possibility of the death penalty, and recently won their request to have the state terrorism charges thrown out.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody awaiting trial.

contributed to this report.