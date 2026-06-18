Luigi Mangione's legal team withdraws psychiatric defense in New York murder trial

Luigi Mangione's legal team said Thursday they are withdrawing a psychiatric defense in his New York state murder trial one day after telling the court they would use it.

Mangione's defense team argued Wednesday he was suffering an extreme emotional disturbance when he allegedly shot and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan in 2024.

CBS News New York has reached out to his attorneys.

Mangione, who appeared in court Wednesday after a mistake delayed his hearing by one day, could face a shorter prison sentence if a jury accepts a psychiatric defense, since the murder charge would be reduced to manslaughter.

Legal expert Richard Schoenstein said by asserting the psychiatric defense, Mangione would effectively admit to killing Thompson with mitigating circumstances.

That's different than an insanity defense, which usually seeks total absolution, Schoenstein said.

Mangione's next court date is Aug. 11, before the state trial begins in September.

Jury selection in his federal interstate stalking trial his scheduled to begin in October.