Luigi Mangione due back in NYC court for state trial hearing

Luigi Mangione is expected to be in a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday morning for a hearing regarding his state murder case.

Mangione is being tried on both federal and state charges for the December 2024 shooting death of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. He pleaded not guilty in both cases.

The state trial is set to begin on Sept. 8.

Gun, notebook can be used as evidence

At a hearing in May, the judge in his state ruled on key evidence put forth by prosecutors.

A gun and notebook found in a backpack during Mangione's arrest were at the center of the hearing. Prosecutors said this linked Mangione to the murder. Meanwhile, the defense said their client was unlawfully searched, so the evidence should be suppressed.

Judge Gregory Carro ultimately ruled the search was "improper" and "warrantless."

He said items found during an initial search of the backpack, including a gun magazine, cellphone, passport, wallet and computer chip, must be suppressed.

But, he ruled the gun and notebook could be used because they were recovered at the police station when law enforcement continued searching the bag.

The judge in Mangione's federal case ruled in January that the backpack evidence can be admitted.

Timeline of trials

Jury selection for Mangione's federal interstate stalking trial will start on Oct. 5 with opening statements either Oct. 26 or Nov. 2.

Defense attorneys previously said they needed more time because they are representing Mangione in multiple cases at the same time.