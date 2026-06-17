Luigi Mangione due back in NYC court after mistake delays hearing for state trial

Luigi Mangione is expected in a New York City courtroom on Wednesday morning for a hearing regarding his state murder case.

The hearing was supposed to happen Tuesday, but it was delayed at the last minute due to a mistake by the prosecution.

Mangione is being tried on federal and state charges for the December 2024 shooting death of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. He pleaded not guilty in both cases.

Prosecutors said they didn't serve the order for Mangione to appear in court, leading to the rescheduling.

"Mistakes happen. People make mistakes," defense attorney Karen Agnifilo said after appearing in court Tuesday.

Mangione's state trial is set to begin on Sept. 8.

Jury selection for Mangione's federal interstate stalking trial is scheduled to start on Oct. 5. Opening statements will be on either Oct. 26 or Nov. 2.