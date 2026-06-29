Luigi Mangione due back in N.Y. federal court for pretrial hearing regarding jury selection

Luigi Mangione is expected in a New York City federal courtroom Monday for a pre-trial hearing.

The meeting at 11:30 a.m. will focus on scheduling for his October trial and the proposed questionnaires for potential jurors.

The 28-year-old is facing state and federal charges for allegedly killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City in December 2024.

He pleaded not guilty in both cases.

Potential plea deal discussed, sources say

The hearing comes after there were reports of a potential plea agreement in the federal trial. Sources told CBS News that prosecutors and defense attorneys talked about a possible deal, but talks fell through.

Defense lawyer Karen Agnifilo slammed the reports.

"The information attributed to 'anonymous sources' is part of a troubling, deliberate pattern by prosecutors and law enforcement to prejudice Luigi, manipulate public opinion and violate his constitutional right to a fair trial and impartial jury," she said in a statement.

Legal experts said these types of discussions are common between prosecutors and defense attorneys before trial.

"They're going to have a conversation about whether or not they will do a deal. It is not at all uncommon to have a conversation about a potential plea deal throughout the process," said CBS News legal analyst Jessica Levinson.

Jury selection in the federal trial is scheduled to begin in October.

Psychiatric defense in state trial

Mangione's state trial is slated for September.

His team recently withdrew a psychiatric defense in that trial, one day after telling the court they would use it.

They argued he was suffering an extreme emotional disturbance when he allegedly shot and killed Thompson. The argument would have reduced the murder charge to manslaughter if the jury accepted it.

That could have meant a short prison sentence for Mangione if convicted.